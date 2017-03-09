Kim Kardashian Wore Heels To Play Tennis And People Are Losing It

Kim Kardashian can be extra, in the best way possible. Given this knowledge, it isn't too surprising she would try to play tennis in heels.
Yes, heels. Though the biggest crime in this photo is that she's trying to play a sport with her hair down:
People on Twitter obviously lost it over the 36-year-old's hilarious shoe choice:
The U.S. Open Twitter account even got in on the action!
We wonder what her good friend Serena Williams would think of this tennis attire...
Luckily, it appears the reality queen and business mogul escaped her tennis outing unscathed, without a twisted ankle in sight.
Game, set, match ― Kardashian.