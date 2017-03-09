Kim Kardashian Wore Heels To Play Tennis And People Are Losing It

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Kim Kardashian is seen in SoHo on February 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian can be extra, in the best way possible. Given this knowledge, it isn't too surprising she would try to play tennis in heels.

Yes, heels. Though the biggest crime in this photo is that she's trying to play a sport with her hair down:

Tennis Time pic.twitter.com/GLGi0P3xdT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2017

People on Twitter obviously lost it over the 36-year-old's hilarious shoe choice:

@KimKardashian what Tennis are you playing in heels? Table? — Courtneyoncé (@CourtneyLizR) February 28, 2017

@KimKardashian you know damn well you ain't playin no tennis — (@Murrray2) March 1, 2017

@KimKardashian Only Kim Motherfucking Kardashian would play tennis in heels February 28, 2017

@KimKardashian would love to test how well yeeZys work in a game of tennis — Brennan Bunnage (@BunnageB) March 1, 2017

@KimKardashian tennis in heels? Ankle waiting to get twisted — pew pew (@k0be___) March 1, 2017

@KimKardashian tennis time? With heels on... Oh shut up Kim — Annie Jeffery (@anniiejeff) February 28, 2017

The U.S. Open Twitter account even got in on the action!

@KimKardashian If you can play tennis in heels, that is some serious skill! Lovely photo. Please come visit us at the #USOpen anytime :) — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 28, 2017

We wonder what her good friend Serena Williams would think of this tennis attire...

San Fran with Serena A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 10, 2015 at 12:17am PDT

Luckily, it appears the reality queen and business mogul escaped her tennis outing unscathed, without a twisted ankle in sight.

Game, set, match ― Kardashian.