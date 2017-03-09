Mouthwatering Cheesy Ostrich Mince Jaffles

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Cheesy ostrich mince jaffles recipe

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

Ingredients:

20ml sunflower oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

500g ostrich mince

1 can of tomato and onion mix

10ml dried Italian herbs

12 slices white bread

soft butter, for spreading

250ml grated mozzarella

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil and add the garlic. Stir for a few seconds, then add the mince. Increase the heat and cook, stirring, until browned.

2. Add the tomato and onion mixture and the herbs. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes until thick. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3. Spread the slices of bread with butter. Spoon mince onto the unbuttered side of half the slices of bread.

4. Sprinkle with the cheese. Cover with the remaining slices of bread, unbuttered side facing downwards.

5. Put the sandwiches into a jaffle iron. Cook at a medium heat for 3-5 minutes on each side until golden and crisp.