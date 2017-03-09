All Sections
    Mouthwatering Cheesy Ostrich Mince Jaffles

    Keep warm with a jaffle. Yes, get yourself a jaffle iron.

    09/03/2017 16:09 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Cheesy ostrich mince jaffles recipe

    Preparation time: 20 minutes

    Cooking time: about 1 hour

    Ingredients:

    20ml sunflower oil

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    500g ostrich mince

    1 can of tomato and onion mix

    10ml dried Italian herbs

    12 slices white bread

    soft butter, for spreading

    250ml grated mozzarella

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil and add the garlic. Stir for a few seconds, then add the mince. Increase the heat and cook, stirring, until browned.

    2. Add the tomato and onion mixture and the herbs. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes until thick. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

    3. Spread the slices of bread with butter. Spoon mince onto the unbuttered side of half the slices of bread.

    4. Sprinkle with the cheese. Cover with the remaining slices of bread, unbuttered side facing downwards.

    5. Put the sandwiches into a jaffle iron. Cook at a medium heat for 3-5 minutes on each side until golden and crisp.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video