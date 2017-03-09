Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Would Love To Run Her Own Media Empire... And Be A Superhero

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is a actress making waves in the entertainment industry. Now that she's starred alongside Lawrence Fishburne in the new BET Series based on Nelson Mandela's life, "Madiba", Ben-Mazwi is proving that there is no stopping her go. We caught up with her to get to know her a little better.

What do you drive?

A BMW.

What's your dream job is?

Running my own media empire of TV shows, movie productions etc. with a strong focus of our own charity organisation.

Your biggest regret?

Zero regrets. I respect my journey and all that comes with it.

Your proudest moment?

Making my mother proud everyday.

How you spend most of your time?

On set.

The one thing you can't live without?

My faith.

One thing no one knows about you?

I help run an outreach and social upliftment ministry.

Your favorite country?

The two countries I've lived in, SA and USA. Egypt holds a special place in my heart too.

If you could have a superpower what would it be?

If I could solely be able to help everyone in need!