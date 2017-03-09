Popo Molefe: 'I'm Deeply Concerned About The Prasa Investigations.'

Popo Molefe, chairperson of the dissolved board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), says he is concerned that the various forensic investigations into fraud and corruption at the parastatal might grind to a halt. He told Huffington Post South Africa in an interview at the offices of his legal counsel Werksmans that the government has repeatedly said it remains committed to fighting corruption. "The worry though is that the incoming board might not be as resolute as we were. The investigations need to continue, it will be up to the executive to explain why if they do decide to stop it," he said.