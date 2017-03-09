All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Popo Molefe: 'I'm Deeply Concerned About The Prasa Investigations.'

    The ousted chairperson of the Prasa board says he is worried investigations into alleged corruption of more than R24-billion might now bite the dust.

    09/03/2017 12:52 SAST | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Popo Molefe, chairperson of the dissolved board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), says he is concerned that the various forensic investigations into fraud and corruption at the parastatal might grind to a halt. He told Huffington Post South Africa in an interview at the offices of his legal counsel Werksmans that the government has repeatedly said it remains committed to fighting corruption. "The worry though is that the incoming board might not be as resolute as we were. The investigations need to continue, it will be up to the executive to explain why if they do decide to stop it," he said.

