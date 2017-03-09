Samuel L Jackson Wants To Make American Cinema Great Again

During an interview with Hot 97 on Monday, actor Samuel L. Jackson criticised the casting of British actors in films like "Get Out" and "Selma".

Jackson wondered how the acclaimed Jordan Peele film -- starring British actor Daniel Kaluuya as a character trying to survive white liberal racism -- would have been different if it had starred a U.S. actor instead.

He said: "There are a lot of black British actors in these movies. I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that. What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but not everything."

He also mentioned Ava DuVernay's film about Martin Luther King Jr., which starred David Oyelowo.

"There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks," he said.

British actor John Boyega -- who stars in the new "Star Wars" films and the upcoming Pacific Rim sequel -- was having none of it: