Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Admitted To Hospital In Johannesburg

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the celebrations for her 80th birthday on September 26, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Millpark hospital on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Madikizela-Mandela, 80, has been admitted for observation, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Thursday.

He was unable to provide any additional information.

Madikizela-Mandela stayed briefly in the Millpark Hospital in December for observation.

In April, she was in a hospital after undergoing back surgery.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela for 36 years; the couple were divorced more than 20 years ago in 1996 and he subsequently married Graça Machel.

Madikizela-Mandela has been involved in a legal battle to try to gain control of Mandela's family home in Qunu.

News24