All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Admitted To Hospital In Johannesburg

    The 80-year-old Madikizela-Mandela is in hospital for observation.

    09/03/2017 17:07 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the celebrations for her 80th birthday on September 26, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa.

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Millpark hospital on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed.

    Madikizela-Mandela, 80, has been admitted for observation, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Thursday.

    He was unable to provide any additional information.

    Madikizela-Mandela stayed briefly in the Millpark Hospital in December for observation.

    In April, she was in a hospital after undergoing back surgery.

    Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela for 36 years; the couple were divorced more than 20 years ago in 1996 and he subsequently married Graça Machel.

    Madikizela-Mandela has been involved in a legal battle to try to gain control of Mandela's family home in Qunu.

    News24

    MORE: News Winnie Madikizela-Mandela