Is Dudu Myeni Really The Whistleblower She Apparently Pretended To Be?

South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni has been accused of abusing the company's internal whistleblowing system by using it herself, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The paper interviewed a former colleague and confidant of Myeni, Yakhe Kwinana, who said she had accompanied Myeni to an internet café on at least one occasion where she had anonymously submitted a complaint.

The tip-off system was managed by auditing firm Deloitte.

Kwinana told the Mail & Guardian that this happened on at least six occasions.

This is one of several issues under scrutiny in a case brought against Myeni by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Outa wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, which will prevent her from being a director of any company in South Africa.

Kwinana's allegation reportedly forms part of this complaint.

The complaint reportedly includes an allegation that Myeni scuppered a R2 billion strategic partnership deal between SAA and Emirates because "uBaba" — President Jacob Zuma — didn't want the deal to go ahead.

In response to the Mail & Guardian's questions, SAA said it was served on Thursday morning with court papers. The application is by Outa and the South African Airways Pilots Association.

The airline said it could not immediately comment as it needed time to study the papers and prepare a response to be filed in court.