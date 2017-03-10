Enjoy A Nice Bowl Of Chilli Con Carne To Keep You Warm This Weekend

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Chilli con carne recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

25ml oil

1 onion, chopped

500g mince

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

1-2 fresh chillies, chopped

5ml ground cumin

1 can Mexican-flavoured tomatoes

1 can red kidney beans, drained

30g fresh coriander, chopped

nachos, guacamole, grated cheese and sour cream, to serve

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onions and sauté until softened. Add the mince and cook over a high temperature, stirring to break up the mince. Cook until browned.

2. Add the green pepper, chillies and cumin and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the beans and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Season to taste and add the fresh coriander. Serve with nachos, guacamole, grated cheese and sour cream or use as the filling for a wrap.