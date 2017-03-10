All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Enjoy A Nice Bowl Of Chilli Con Carne To Keep You Warm This Weekend

    It's hot, it's easy to make and it takes good.

    10/03/2017 09:09 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Chilli con carne recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 40 minutes

    Ingredients:

    25ml oil

    1 onion, chopped

    500g mince

    1 green pepper, seeded and diced

    1-2 fresh chillies, chopped

    5ml ground cumin

    1 can Mexican-flavoured tomatoes

    1 can red kidney beans, drained

    30g fresh coriander, chopped

    nachos, guacamole, grated cheese and sour cream, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onions and sauté until softened. Add the mince and cook over a high temperature, stirring to break up the mince. Cook until browned.

    2. Add the green pepper, chillies and cumin and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    3. Add the beans and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Season to taste and add the fresh coriander. Serve with nachos, guacamole, grated cheese and sour cream or use as the filling for a wrap.

    MORE: Original_Video Video