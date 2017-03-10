Here's How To Make Pickled Fish Fabulous

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Pickled fish recipe
Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus refrigeration time
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
sunflower oil, for frying
2 medium onions, sliced
10ml grated fresh ginger
1 clove garlic, crushed
20ml medium-strength curry masala
3ml ground turmeric
10ml coriander seeds
400ml white-wine vinegar
150ml water
150g sugar
6 bay leaves
15ml flour, plus extra for dusting
handful sultanas
1kg hake fillets, cut into portions (or use other linefish of your choice)
Instructions:
1. Heat 30ml oil in a frying pan and fry the onions over low heat until golden and soft. Add the ginger, garlic, curry masala, turmeric and coriander.
2. Add the vinegar, 100ml water, sugar and bay leaves. Simmer gently for 15 minutes.
3. Mix the flour with 50ml cold water and stir into the hot mixture. Simmer, stirring for 5 minutes until the mixture has thickened. Stir in the sultanas.
4. Dust the pieces of fish with flour. Heat a thin layer of oil in a large frying pan and fry the fish on both sides until cooked through. Remove the fish from the pan and put it into a casserole dish.
5. Pour the prepared sauce over the fish. Cool and then refrigerate for at least a week before eating. It will keep in the fridge for up to 2 months.