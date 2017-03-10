All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Here's How To Make Pickled Fish Fabulous

    Plan well ahead with this one, it needs to go in the fridge for a week before eating.

    10/03/2017 10:33 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Pickled fish recipe

    Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus refrigeration time

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients:

    sunflower oil, for frying

    2 medium onions, sliced

    10ml grated fresh ginger

    1 clove garlic, crushed

    20ml medium-strength curry masala

    3ml ground turmeric

    10ml coriander seeds

    400ml white-wine vinegar

    150ml water

    150g sugar

    6 bay leaves

    15ml flour, plus extra for dusting

    handful sultanas

    1kg hake fillets, cut into portions (or use other linefish of your choice)

    Instructions:

    1. Heat 30ml oil in a frying pan and fry the onions over low heat until golden and soft. Add the ginger, garlic, curry masala, turmeric and coriander.

    2. Add the vinegar, 100ml water, sugar and bay leaves. Simmer gently for 15 minutes.

    3. Mix the flour with 50ml cold water and stir into the hot mixture. Simmer, stirring for 5 minutes until the mixture has thickened. Stir in the sultanas.

    4. Dust the pieces of fish with flour. Heat a thin layer of oil in a large frying pan and fry the fish on both sides until cooked through. Remove the fish from the pan and put it into a casserole dish.

    5. Pour the prepared sauce over the fish. Cool and then refrigerate for at least a week before eating. It will keep in the fridge for up to 2 months.

