Sars Accuses Veteran Judge Appointed To Look Into Its Affairs Of Organising A Tax Revolt

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched an unprecedented attack on Judge Dennis Davis, accusing him of "advocating a veiled strategy to mobilise a possibility of a tax revolt by taxpayers against the state".

In an angrily-worded 1,900-word statement reacting to statements made by Judge Davis last weekend, Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said Davis "is part of a systematically orchestrated narrative that primarily seeks to decimate and undermine the leadership of Sars in order to engulf Sars into a crisis of lack of public confidence and illegitimacy".

Judge Dennis should recuse itself from the specialist tax committee which was set up in December by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to look at the closure of a number of enforcement units within Sars, governance and accountability within the organisation and the implementation of previous recommendations by the Davis Tax Committee.

This comes against the backdrop of an apparent breakdown in relations between Gordhan and Tom Moyane, the Sars commissioner.

Memela said Sars would look to engage Gordhan "urgently" on the matter, and it was also in the process of seeking a legal opinion with a view to lodging a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission as "it is treacherous and unprecedented for a judge to mislead the public".

So what did Davis say?

City Press and Fin24 reported Davis's comments at the Alternative Information Development Centre in Cape Town on Sunday, and Sars quoted the following as being "a patently false narrative":