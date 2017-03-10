All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Wait What? 'Tito Mboweni' Is Topping iTunes Charts?

    For a second we thought the former governor was trying something new. 😂

    10/03/2017 07:55 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Tito Mboweni is trending on Twitter and iTunes charts, but it's not because the man who used to sign our money has gone into the music game. Cassper Nyovest has dropped his latest single "Tito Mboweni" and people are going a little crazy.

    Within minutes of availability "Tito Mboweni" Was topping the iTunes hip-hop list and soon, took the overall number one spot and of course Nyovest's fans are going to milk this moment for all it's worth.

    Last week Friday Tito Mboweni, yes the actual owner of the name, joked that Nyovest did not ask him to use his name and now he wasn't getting royalties.

    So who best to get negotiations done? Mboweni called on his good friend Julius Malema to make things happen. To which "Juju" obliged.

    Somewhere between these tweets of urgency, a phone call was made and the deal was sealed. Mboweni gave us his blessing to jam to his name.

    We're thinking this video Mboweni retweeted of Redi Tlhabi dancing before her Radio 702 show, is all the inspiration we need to get the moves right.

    What have we learned from Mboweni's negotiation tactics? Stay awoke guys!

