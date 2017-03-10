Wait What? 'Tito Mboweni' Is Topping iTunes Charts?

Tito Mboweni is trending on Twitter and iTunes charts, but it's not because the man who used to sign our money has gone into the music game. Cassper Nyovest has dropped his latest single "Tito Mboweni" and people are going a little crazy.

The king is back!!! New single dropping on all platforms at 9am tomorrow morning!!! We coming for the number 1 spot!!! #TitoMboweni pic.twitter.com/rqfB4RIYuy — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) March 9, 2017

Within minutes of availability "Tito Mboweni" Was topping the iTunes hip-hop list and soon, took the overall number one spot and of course Nyovest's fans are going to milk this moment for all it's worth.

Last week Friday Tito Mboweni, yes the actual owner of the name, joked that Nyovest did not ask him to use his name and now he wasn't getting royalties.

Hey wena Cassper, how do you produce a song about someone with without negotiating first. I am a banker, expect an invoice tomorrow. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 3, 2017

So who best to get negotiations done? Mboweni called on his good friend Julius Malema to make things happen. To which "Juju" obliged.

Juju, homeboy, can you negotiate with Cassper for royalties before Friday? Sizwe Dhlomo has successfully failed man. Eish! 😀😀 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 8, 2017

@tito_mboweni Mandate accepted my Governor 😂🤣😂 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 8, 2017

Those who don't know, this is the reason for negotiations! Juju, hurry up before Friday. Urgent! pic.twitter.com/TysirACBIO — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 8, 2017

Somewhere between these tweets of urgency, a phone call was made and the deal was sealed. Mboweni gave us his blessing to jam to his name.

Juju has fulfilled the task. @CassperNyovest has made contact with me.Khotso! Pula! Nala! Let the Youth dance and rejoice!Yours is the time! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 9, 2017

We're thinking this video Mboweni retweeted of Redi Tlhabi dancing before her Radio 702 show, is all the inspiration we need to get the moves right.

What have we learned from Mboweni's negotiation tactics? Stay awoke guys!