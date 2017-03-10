All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    What Does An Ex-President Do In Exile? He Goes Farming.

    We have no idea how good Gambia's Jammeh will be at it. But it will be good for his country.

    10/03/2017 12:39 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Andrew Renneisen via Getty Images
    T-Shirts underlined the end of the rule of Gambian Ex-President Yahyah Jammeh, who was finally replaced after refusing to leave by President Adama Barrow.

    Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time".

    Quoting the Jeune Afrique newspaper, a BBC report said that Jammeh was set to go into farming.

    An unnamed diplomat in Equatorial Guinea was cited as the source of the story, the report said.

    It was not clear what type of farming he was set to venture into.

    Jammeh flew out to Equatorial Guinea in January from The Gambia, a tiny west African country he ruled for 22 years, to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis.

    He had initially refused to step down after a December 1 election in which Barrow was declared the winner, triggering weeks of uncertainly that almost ended in a military intervention involving five other west African nations.

    News24

    MORE: Gambia News Yahya Jammeh