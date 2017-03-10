All Sections
    • NEWS

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Is 'Fine' After Hospital Admission And Will Be Home For The Weekend

    'She was fine, she was well,' says her spokesman.

    10/03/2017 12:50 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on her 80th birthday in September 2016.

    It is unclear if struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be discharged from hospital on Friday, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Friday morning.

    Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Dlamini said he visited her on Thursday night.

    "She was fine, she was well. I will see her this morning to give a more detailed update."

    Madikizela-Mandela was at the hospital for a routine check when her doctors recommended that she stay overnight for observation, he said.

    Dlamini was unable to provide any additional information.

    Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

    In April last year, she was in hospital after undergoing back surgery.

    News24

