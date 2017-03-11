All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Hillary Clinton And Her New Haircut Have Clearly Moved Past 2016

    11/03/2017 07:50 SAST | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Hillary, is that you?!

    America's original "nasty woman" debuted a new hairdo on Snapchat Wednesday. She celebrated International Women's Day by telling followers to "stand up, resist, run for office" while pairing her new bangs with a snazzy red jacket.

    Snapchat/Hillary Clinton

    She proudly gave us even more angles during an evening talk at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards:

    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

    And THAT is how it's done. Looking good!

    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    MORE: Fashion Hair Hillary Clinton International Womens Day Lifestyle Powerful Women