Hillary Clinton And Her New Haircut Have Clearly Moved Past 2016

Hillary, is that you?!
America's original "nasty woman" debuted a new hairdo on Snapchat Wednesday. She celebrated International Women's Day by telling followers to "stand up, resist, run for office" while pairing her new bangs with a snazzy red jacket.
She proudly gave us even more angles during an evening talk at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards:
And THAT is how it's done. Looking good!
