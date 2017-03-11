Nicki Minaj Assembles Pop's Elite In Her Feud Against Remy Ma

Remy Ma, pay attention. It looks like Nicki Minaj is rounding up troops to back her up in this now-infamous hip-hop feud.
Hours after Minaj dropped her diss track “No Frauds” in response to Remy’s diss tracks released in late February, the Black Barbie went on Instagram to show Remy that Lil Wayne and Drake, who are featured in her song, aren’t the only people in her squad.
A video posted to Minaj’s Instagram account Friday shows pop’s elite players Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe singing along to “No Frauds” in their respective cars.
The video ends with Ariana Grande’s recent Instagram post that promotes Minaj’s other newly released single, “Regret in Your Tears.”
“Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin,” Minaj wrote in the video’s caption, along with the hashtags #BadBtchsLinkUp and #TheyDontWantNoFrauds, and a crown and knife emoji.
Minaj’s video could be an innocent shout-out to her A-list friends for showing their support, but we know shade when we see it.
It’s not clear if Minaj asked all four of the singers to make a video or post about her, but something about the videos seems rehearsed. What are the chances that Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe would all be singing “No Frauds” in their own cars on the same day?
The video montage of pop stars seems pointed directly at Remy, especially because three of them are singing a diss track about her. But, then again, the video could just be Minaj’s attempt to use their star power to promote her newly released songs. After all, she did spend most of Friday tweeting about “No Frauds” reaching No. 1 on iTunes.
Whatever her intentions were, the Instagram video proves that Minaj has a whole lot of star power on her side of this diss track war. Now it’s up to Remy to show Minaj and her squad what’s really good.