Nicki Minaj Assembles Pop's Elite In Her Feud Against Remy Ma

Remy Ma, pay attention. It looks like Nicki Minaj is rounding up troops to back her up in this now-infamous hip-hop feud.

Hours after Minaj dropped her diss track “No Frauds” in response to Remy’s diss tracks released in late February, the Black Barbie went on Instagram to show Remy that Lil Wayne and Drake, who are featured in her song, aren’t the only people in her squad.

A video posted to Minaj’s Instagram account Friday shows pop’s elite players Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe singing along to “No Frauds” in their respective cars.

The video ends with Ariana Grande’s recent Instagram post that promotes Minaj’s other newly released single, “Regret in Your Tears.”

“Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin,” Minaj wrote in the video’s caption, along with the hashtags #BadBtchsLinkUp and #TheyDontWantNoFrauds, and a crown and knife emoji.