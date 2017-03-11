All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Nicki Minaj Assembles Pop's Elite In Her Feud Against Remy Ma

    Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko, Ariana Grande and Tinashe all in one Instagram post.

    11/03/2017 05:51 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Photos by Getty Images
    Left: Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform together at the 2016 American Music Awards. Right: Selena Gomez and Minaj at the 2011 American Music Awards.

    Remy Ma, pay attention. It looks like Nicki Minaj is rounding up troops to back her up in this now-infamous hip-hop feud.

    Hours after Minaj dropped her diss track “No Frauds” in response to Remy’s diss tracks released in late February, the Black Barbie went on Instagram to show Remy that Lil Wayne and Drake, who are featured in her song, aren’t the only people in her squad.

    A video posted to Minaj’s Instagram account Friday shows pop’s elite players Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe singing along to “No Frauds” in their respective cars.

    The video ends with Ariana Grande’s recent Instagram post that promotes Minaj’s other newly released single, “Regret in Your Tears.”

    “Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin,” Minaj wrote in the video’s caption, along with the hashtags #BadBtchsLinkUp and #TheyDontWantNoFrauds, and a crown and knife emoji. 

    Minaj’s video could be an innocent shout-out to her A-list friends for showing their support, but we know shade when we see it.

    It’s not clear if Minaj asked all four of the singers to make a video or post about her, but something about the videos seems rehearsed. What are the chances that Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe would all be singing “No Frauds” in their own cars on the same day?

    The video montage of pop stars seems pointed directly at Remy, especially because three of them are singing a diss track about her. But, then again, the video could just be Minaj’s attempt to use their star power to promote her newly released songs. After all, she did spend most of Friday tweeting about “No Frauds” reaching No. 1 on iTunes.

    Whatever her intentions were, the Instagram video proves that Minaj has a whole lot of star power on her side of this diss track war. Now it’s up to Remy to show Minaj and her squad what’s really good.

    #NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘

    A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity News & Photos: 2017
    MORE: Celebrities Selena Gomez Nicki Minaj Ariana Grande Rap And Hip-Hop Music Remy Ma Tinashe