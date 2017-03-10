So, You Want To Get Some Indoor Plants? Here's Where To Start

Having indoor plants makes your place look cool, but they are also very good for your health.

During photosynthesis, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, meaning more fresh air for you to breathe. They also help to purify the air, so the actual quality of the oxygen is improved.

Though, knowing what types to pick can be tricky. Some are super high maintenance and die at the drop of a hat, while a lot of plants are meant to live outside. There's other variables, to, such as how much light and humidity there is in your environment.

The below infographic outlines which indoor plants are best for you, depending on your ability to keep them alive, how hot your climate is and the amount of light you have streaming in.

Happy planting!

Infographic by Flower Card

