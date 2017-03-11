These Mini Malva Pudding Pots Are Made For Indulgence

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Malva pudding recipe

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Baking time: 30-40 minutes

Oven temperature: 180°C

Ingredients:

180g castor sugar

1 large egg

15ml soft butter

30ml smooth apricot jam

150g cake flour

7ml bicarbonate of soda

200ml milk

15ml white wine vinegar

cream or ice cream, to serve

Sauce

250ml evaporated milk

100g butter

100ml sugar

Instructions:

1. Beat the castor sugar, egg, butter and jam together until creamy.

2. Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt together. Add to the butter mixture.

3. Add the milk and vinegar and fold everything together.

4. Pour into greased individual ovenproof dishes. (Or use one large ovenproof baking dish.) Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes or until brown and firm.

5. SAUCE Heat the ingredients together in a saucepan. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat.

6. Once the pudding is baked, remove it from the oven and pour the sauce over it. Allow to stand for 15 minutes, then serve warm with cream or ice cream.