All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    These Mini Malva Pudding Pots Are Made For Indulgence

    Put some ice cream on it and indulge all the way. Yum!

    11/03/2017 08:14 SAST | Updated 6 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Malva pudding recipe

    Preparation time: 30 minutes

    Baking time: 30-40 minutes

    Oven temperature: 180°C

    Ingredients:

    180g castor sugar

    1 large egg

    15ml soft butter

    30ml smooth apricot jam

    150g cake flour

    7ml bicarbonate of soda

    200ml milk

    15ml white wine vinegar

    cream or ice cream, to serve

    Sauce

    250ml evaporated milk

    100g butter

    100ml sugar

    Instructions:

    1. Beat the castor sugar, egg, butter and jam together until creamy.

    2. Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt together. Add to the butter mixture.

    3. Add the milk and vinegar and fold everything together.

    4. Pour into greased individual ovenproof dishes. (Or use one large ovenproof baking dish.) Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes or until brown and firm.

    5. SAUCE Heat the ingredients together in a saucepan. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat.

    6. Once the pudding is baked, remove it from the oven and pour the sauce over it. Allow to stand for 15 minutes, then serve warm with cream or ice cream.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video