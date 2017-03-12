All Sections
    Baby Siwaphiwe's Mother Arrested For Kidnapping

    A massive search was conducted for the missing baby, and a reward of R250 000 was offered.

    12/03/2017 11:05 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    DANHENSON1

    The mother of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo is one of three people arrested for the baby's kidnapping, police have confirmed.

    The one-month-old baby was found alive early on Sunday morning after being taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday.

    She was in the back seat of a white Toyota Yaris which was stolen from her mother at gunpoint in Greyville, Durban on Friday morning.

    A massive search was conducted for the missing baby, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.

    On Sunday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer confirmed that three people - the 34-year-old biological mother, another woman and a man - were arrested and being kept in custody.

    The arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday morning. -- News24

