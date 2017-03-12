All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Cape Doctor Sends Cyclists Packing With High Winds

    Cape Cycle Tour Cancelled Due To Dangerously High Winds.

    12/03/2017 08:48 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Twitter / Bicycles and Beyond
    Cape Cycle Tour 2017 ends in heavy winds so cyclists head home again.

    The Cape Cycle Tour was cancelled on Sunday morning due to extreme wind.

    The organisers cancelled it early on Sunday for safety reasons, pulling riders off the road.

    The first riders had already started so they had to be taken off the route.

    The organisers had earlier warned that wind was expected.

    "We, at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, are doing our best wind dances to keep the Cape Doctor at bay," said the organisers on the official Cape Town Cycle Tour website.

    Cape roads were reopened and the cycle facilities closed down.

    The organisers said safety considerations ruled.

    Several bystanders tweeted footage of cyclists struggling against the wind.

    So the cyclists all headed home again, but not on their bicycles.

    MORE: News Sport