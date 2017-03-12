Cape Doctor Sends Cyclists Packing With High Winds

Cape Cycle Tour 2017 ends in heavy winds so cyclists head home again.

The Cape Cycle Tour was cancelled on Sunday morning due to extreme wind.

The organisers cancelled it early on Sunday for safety reasons, pulling riders off the road.

URGENT UPDATE. Due to extreme weather conditions, #CycleTour2017 has regrettably been cancelled. Please do NOT approach the start line. — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

The first riders had already started so they had to be taken off the route.

At the start chutes! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Zc0qdQbF1O — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

All riders who have started will be stopped at the end of the M3. They will be contained there & traffic will escort them back on the M3 — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

The organisers had earlier warned that wind was expected.

"We, at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, are doing our best wind dances to keep the Cape Doctor at bay," said the organisers on the official Cape Town Cycle Tour website.

Cape roads were reopened and the cycle facilities closed down.

Please note that the #CycleTour2017 finish hospitality has been closed. Please do not approach the finish and hospitality area. — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

The organisers said safety considerations ruled.

Several bystanders tweeted footage of cyclists struggling against the wind.

And if you're wondering how bad the wind is...take a look! @CTCycleTour #CycleTour2017 cancelled pic.twitter.com/QKQVbKWwEV — Heart FM (@Heart1049FM) March 12, 2017

So the cyclists all headed home again, but not on their bicycles.