Cape Doctor Sends Cyclists Packing With High Winds

The Cape Cycle Tour was cancelled on Sunday morning due to extreme wind.
The organisers cancelled it early on Sunday for safety reasons, pulling riders off the road.
URGENT UPDATE. Due to extreme weather conditions, #CycleTour2017 has regrettably been cancelled. Please do NOT approach the start line.— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
The first riders had already started so they had to be taken off the route.
At the start chutes! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Zc0qdQbF1O— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
All riders who have started will be stopped at the end of the M3. They will be contained there & traffic will escort them back on the M3— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
The organisers had earlier warned that wind was expected.
"We, at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, are doing our best wind dances to keep the Cape Doctor at bay," said the organisers on the official Cape Town Cycle Tour website.
Cape roads were reopened and the cycle facilities closed down.
Please note that the #CycleTour2017 finish hospitality has been closed. Please do not approach the finish and hospitality area.— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
All food from today's cancelled @CTCycleTour hospitality & waterpoints will be donated to #HoutBayFire victims. #CycleTour2017 pic.twitter.com/CklZN5xFaM— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 12, 2017
The organisers said safety considerations ruled.
So sad, but #CTSafetyFirst https://t.co/T4fHIJRr98— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
Several bystanders tweeted footage of cyclists struggling against the wind.
And if you're wondering how bad the wind is...take a look! @CTCycleTour #CycleTour2017 cancelled pic.twitter.com/QKQVbKWwEV— Heart FM (@Heart1049FM) March 12, 2017
@zkrige seems pretty windy to me 👀 pic.twitter.com/5L2vtbQpWM— Neil Schreuder (@Neil_Schreuder) March 12, 2017
So the cyclists all headed home again, but not on their bicycles.
Back on the train after cancellation of @CTCycleTour 2017! A few smiles but a sombre mood overall 😔 #CycleTour2017 @GasantAbarder pic.twitter.com/UoaBlfT0uz— Bicycles and Beyond (@bicyclesbeyond) March 12, 2017