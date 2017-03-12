'Minister' Hlaudi? Seriously?

Hlaudi Motsoeneng could be a member of Parliament (MP) or even a Cabinet minister if his supporters get their way.

The Sunday Times reported that the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State, Motsoeneng's home province, has nominated him to fill a vacant position in Parliament. "If he can't go back to the SABC, then he must go to government," the ANCYL's provincial chairman, Makalo Mohale, told the Sunday Times.

Motsoeneng's appointment as SABC group executive of corporate affairs was nullified by the Western Cape High Court three months ago.

Motsoeneng told the newspaper his focus was SABC at the moment but he didn't seem surprise by the call for him to be in Parliament: "It is not only the ANCYL, it is many South Africans."