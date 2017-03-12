Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took their co-parenting to the orange carpet.

The two stars, who split in 2014, brought 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Saturday night, with the whole family rocking coordinated outfits.

Carey and Monroe donned matching striped getups, while Moroccan and his dad sported orange outfits, matching the award show carpet’s iconic hue.

They struck some fierce poses for the cameras throughout the night.