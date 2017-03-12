Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took their co-parenting to the orange carpet.
The two stars, who split in 2014, brought 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Saturday night, with the whole family rocking coordinated outfits.
Carey and Monroe donned matching striped getups, while Moroccan and his dad sported orange outfits, matching the award show carpet’s iconic hue.
They struck some fierce poses for the cameras throughout the night.
Carey and Cannon have remained amicable since their split, notably when it comes to co-parenting their kids. Cannon has showed up at Carey’s Halloween party with the kids over the years, and opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about co-parenting with his ex in 2015.
“We make the kids the No. 1 priority, for them to see their parents together and for everybody to get along and have a great time,” he said. Cannon recently welcomed a son, Golden “Sagon,” with Brittany Bell.