Pregnant Ciara 'Thankful For God's Grace' After Car Accident

Ciara assured fans she's OK after being involved in a car accident Friday.

The star, who's currently pregnant with her second child, was making a left turn in her Mercedes SUV while driving in Los Angeles when a gray Volvo SUV struck the vehicle's passenger side, TMZ reported. Photos show Ciara walking around and using her cell phone after the incident.

A representative told TMZ, "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car." According to E! News, neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries.

After the accident, both Ciara and husband Russell Wilson went on Twitter to assure fans the singer was uninjured and experienced no harm to her unborn child.

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Ciara and Wilson first announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2016, just three months after their wedding. Ciara has one son, Future Zahir, with ex-fiancée Future. The mom recently posted a video in which her 2-year-old son and husband share a message in support of women's equality.