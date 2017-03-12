Speculation About A New Presidential Jet Takes Off Again

Discussions are underway to buy a R1.3-billion, 18-seater private jet for President Jacob Zuma to use, reported the Sunday Times.

The newspaper said the planned plane would be fitted with secure locks to keep "foreign currency, weapons and classified documents".

The newspaper said that South African Air Force Brigadier-General Mzayifani Innocent Buthelezi and SAAF chief Lieutenant-General Fabian Msimang to discuss acquisition of a "transport aircraft", which the Sunday Times believes is a new presidential jet. The proposed acquisition is called "Project Moeketsi", said the newspaper.

The existing presidential jet has reportedly been grounded several times with problems.

No tender appears to have been issued and Defence and it's procurement arm, Armscor, did not provide the Sunday Times with comment.