Winnie Madikizela-Mandela In Good Spirits After Hospital Admission

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is in good spirits, despite still being in hospital, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Saturday.

"She is absolutely fine and doing great. I am sure that the doctors will discharge her very soon," Dlamini said.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Dlamini said he had been spending a lot of time with Madikizela-Mandela.

"She is in good spirits and just yesterday [Friday] we were looking at some photos on my phone," he said.

On Friday, he said Madikizela-Mandela was at the hospital for a routine check when her doctors recommended that she stay overnight for observation.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

In April last year, she was in hospital after undergoing back surgery. -- News24