    • NEWS

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela In Good Spirits After Hospital Admission

    Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

    12/03/2017 07:07 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Gallo Images
    Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is in good spirits, despite still being in hospital, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Saturday.

    "She is absolutely fine and doing great. I am sure that the doctors will discharge her very soon," Dlamini said.

    Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

    Dlamini said he had been spending a lot of time with Madikizela-Mandela.

    "She is in good spirits and just yesterday [Friday] we were looking at some photos on my phone," he said.

    On Friday, he said Madikizela-Mandela was at the hospital for a routine check when her doctors recommended that she stay overnight for observation.

    Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

    In April last year, she was in hospital after undergoing back surgery. -- News24

