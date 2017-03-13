ANC Discussion Documents Don't Want Zuma's Plan For Land Expropriation Without Compensation

The ANC policy discussion documents appears to have rejected President Jacob Zuma's call for land expropriation without compensation, opting instead for a policy proposal where government would pay "just and equitable" compensation for land, not "premium".

According to The Times on Monday, this is contained in ANC's policy discussion document on economic transformation released on Sunday. In February, Zuma said that the law was being adjusted to allow for expropriation without compensation.

"We are busy amending [laws] to enable faster land reform, including land expropriation without compensation as provided for in the constitution," he reportedly said.

It now appears as if Zuma's stance was a drastic departure from mainstream ANC thought on the issue, which will be debated at the party's policy conference in June.

According to The Times, Zuma's camp has trumpeted "radical economic transformation" as a campaign theme as they hope to elect former AU commission chair, Nkosazana Dlamini to the presidency.

The paper reported that Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC NEC's subcommittee on economic transformation, said the ANC was divided on the issue of land.