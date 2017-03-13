Mantashe Won't Back Down On Dealing With Andile Lungisa

Newly-elected ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional chairperson Andile Lungisa will be "dealt with" through the party's internal mechanisms, The Herald reported on Monday. Lungisa is a former deputy president of the ANC Youth League.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reportedly instructed all provincial structures not to stand for regional positions, as this was apparently against the ANC constitution. Lungisa serves on the Eastern Cape ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

But Lungisa reportedly decided to accept the nomination anyway because the branches who nominated him had "insisted".

A heated debate inside the ETC Conference Venue in Port Elizabeth wrestled with whether or not Lungisa should be allowed to stand, The Herald said.

It was eventually decided that he could stand.

But despite Mantashe's stance, President Jacob Zuma endorsed Lungisa, according to The Star.

Zuma reportedly flew to Port Elizabeth on Sunday hours after Lungisa's election, telling him that the ancestors agreed with his election.

Lungisa is seen as a backer of former AU commission chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is Zuma's preferred choice to succeed him as president.