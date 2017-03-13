Nazir Ali, The Man Who Brought Us E-Tolls, Is Now The New Interim Chair Of The Prasa Board

Nazir Alli, the former CEO of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will now serve as the chairman of the The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced on Monday.

The announcement came after she dissolved the rail agency's board last week.

The new interim Board of #Prasa with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/IFArCIxmkb — Michael Appel (@TheMikeAppel) March 13, 2017

Alli made a name for himself in his previous role as the champion of the much-hated e-tolling system. Last year, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) filed charges of perjury against him, after he failed to show that the decision to put e-tolls on the N1 and N2 in the Western Cape was a decision of the board, and not his alone.

Peters' decision comes after the ousted Prasa chairman Popo Molefe filed an urgent application before the High Court in Johannesburg to have the dissolution of the board declared unlawful. The minister's action interfere with an ongoing investigation into R14 billion of fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure that was uncovered, the documents say.