All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Nazir Ali, The Man Who Brought Us E-Tolls, Is Now The New Interim Chair Of The Prasa Board

    Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced the new interim board on Monday morning.

    13/03/2017 11:41 SAST | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi
    Nazir Alli.

    Nazir Alli, the former CEO of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will now serve as the chairman of the The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced on Monday.

    The announcement came after she dissolved the rail agency's board last week.

    Alli made a name for himself in his previous role as the champion of the much-hated e-tolling system. Last year, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) filed charges of perjury against him, after he failed to show that the decision to put e-tolls on the N1 and N2 in the Western Cape was a decision of the board, and not his alone.

    Peters' decision comes after the ousted Prasa chairman Popo Molefe filed an urgent application before the High Court in Johannesburg to have the dissolution of the board declared unlawful. The minister's action interfere with an ongoing investigation into R14 billion of fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure that was uncovered, the documents say.

    MORE: Nazir Alli News Popo Molefe Prasa Sanral