The Cape Town Cylce Tour was cancelled on Sunday due to high winds that made it impossible for some cyclists to ride.

Over 30,000 cyclist who were set to undertake 109km cycle around the Cape Peninsula were disappointed when organisers were forced to call off the race due to gale force winds that reached speeds close to 100km. The winds also resulted in 15,000 people losing their homes in fires that spread along the Hout Bay area.

The cyclists who started the race in the early hours were stopped at the end of the M3.