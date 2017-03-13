Was He Pushed Out Or Did He Leave? Either Way, Riky Rick Is No Longer With Mabala Noise.

After a conversation with his maker, Riky Rick said on Monday will not be working with Mabala Noise anymore.

After long prayer and conversation with God, I am no longer part of @Mabala_Noise 🙏🏾 Blessings to everyone there. Thank you for the love.👊🏾 — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

The rapper made headlines and caused much chatter on social media after his Metro FM Awards acceptance speech, during which he dissed radio and the music industry saying that it was rigged in favour of those with money.

"Shout out to all the kids that never get on radio... they can't get their songs played on the radio because they don't have enough money," he said during the speech.

Of course, because Riky Rick was receiving an award that same night, many wondered out aloud if he was part of the system he was calling out, particularly because of lyrics in his award winning song "Sidlukotini" where he raps: "If n*ggaz can pay for these f*cking awards then my n*gga I don't want them..." Riky Rick tweeted these very lyrics after receiving his award. Buying awards clouded this year's Metro FM awards with talk that Ambitiouz Entertainment was using dubious means to get their artists to win.

A series of tweets explain how difficult the last couple of weeks have been for Riky Rick. But we can't tell if he was told to leave the label, or if he decided to do it of his own accord.

Dear friends and fam, The past couple weeks have been hectic. The metro speech was a moment of clarity for me. Brought me back to reality. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

I didn't think about the consequences or who would get mad. I just wanted to do the right thing. Inspire the kids to not be slaves to THEM. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

You might see all this material shit and think It makes life easier. It doesn't. Money Its just an illusion to keep us making DUMB decisions. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

At this point They have taken back what they think makes me happy. They have threatened the future of me and my family. They want us gone. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

Riky Rick never mentions who "they" are but he was a part of record label Mabala Noise owned by Reggie Nkabinde, the man who made a speech after Nasty C accepted his song of the year award. The rapper continued with his statement on Twitter saying "they" would probably spin this to make him seem crazy.

They gonna want you to believe that Im crazy or Im playing politics. NO. IM JUST WOKE. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

You Cant Sell Your Soul bro... It doesn't belong to you. It belongs to God. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

Im begging all you talented kids out there. Dont go the road I had to go. Pave your own way. Dont anybody try steal your movement. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

This is not the first time Riky Rick leaves a record label. In 2014, he left hip-hop veteran Tumi Molekane's Motif Records.

I say that to say this... — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

The world is ready for us to be ourselves. I didnt think its time but you all encouraged me with all your emails and tweets. Lets rebuild. — #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017

We're not sure what this means, but hopefully Riky Rick will be venturing out on his own and doing better by "the kids".