We Found The Perfect Steak Gatsby Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Spicy steak Gatsby recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

500g minute steaks

meat spice

30ml olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1-2 chillies, chopped

1 can braai relish (or use tomato and onion mix)

1 small French loaf

sliced lettuce, sliced tomato and chips, to serve

Instructions:

1. Sprinkle the minute steaks with meat spice.

2. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Once it's hot, add the oil and then add the meat and cook for 1 minute on each side. Remove the meat from the pan and set aside.

3. Add the garlic and chillies to the pan and stir, then add the braai relish. Simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Cut open the French loaf. Layer with lettuce, tomato and chips. Top with the steak and then spoon the sauce on top. Press the roll closed. Cut into two or three pieces and enjoy.