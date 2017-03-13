All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    We Found The Perfect Steak Gatsby Recipe

    If you've ever wanted to make one yourself, now's your chance.

    13/03/2017 13:21 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Spicy steak Gatsby recipe

    Preparation time: 15 minutes

    Cooking time: 10 minutes

    Ingredients:

    500g minute steaks

    meat spice

    30ml olive oil

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    1-2 chillies, chopped

    1 can braai relish (or use tomato and onion mix)

    1 small French loaf

    sliced lettuce, sliced tomato and chips, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Sprinkle the minute steaks with meat spice.

    2. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Once it's hot, add the oil and then add the meat and cook for 1 minute on each side. Remove the meat from the pan and set aside.

    3. Add the garlic and chillies to the pan and stir, then add the braai relish. Simmer for 5 minutes.

    4. Cut open the French loaf. Layer with lettuce, tomato and chips. Top with the steak and then spoon the sauce on top. Press the roll closed. Cut into two or three pieces and enjoy.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Steak Video