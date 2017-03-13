Yorkshire Sadboi Ed Sheeran Will Appear On Game Of Thrones Season 7

Maisie Williams (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the World Premiere of 'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers For Goalposts' at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2015 in London, England.

Professional Guitar Sadboi Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on the seventh and final season of Game of Thrones. The show creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff confirmed this at a SXSW panel on Sunday.

Apparently the reason why the famous Vetkoek Impersonator will get an appearance on the show is because Maisie Williams (who plays on Arya Stark) is a massive fan of his music, and the producers worked for years to make it happen as a surprise to her.

No word yet on the role that the Fire-Haired Crooner will portray. Sigur Rós, Coldplay's Will Champion and Of Monsters And Men got musical roles when they appeared, while members of Mastodon were unrecognisable as the shuffled around onscreen as the dreaded White Walkers.