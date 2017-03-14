All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    It's Always Snack Time With These Tender Chicken Nuggets And Chutney Sauce

    Simple. Succulent. Scrumptious.

    14/03/2017 10:21 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Tender chicken nuggets with chutney sauce recipe

    Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus marinating time

    Cooking time: about 15 minutes

    Ingredients:

    250ml amazi

    5ml chicken spice

    1ml ground piri-piri (optional)

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    4 chicken breast fillet, cubed

    100ml cake flour

    300ml dried breadcrumbs

    sunflower oil, for deep-frying

    125ml mayonnaise

    125ml chutney

    Instructions:

    1 Mix the amazi, chicken spice, piri-piri (if using) and garlic together in a large bowl.

    2 Add the chicken cubes. Set aside to marinate for 1 hour or overnight.

    3 Mix the flour and breadcrumbs together in a bowl.

    4 Dip each piece of chicken into the breadcrumb mixture and then deep-fry in batches in hot oil until golden and cooked through. Drain on absorbent paper.

    5 Mix the mayonnaise and chutney together to make a dipping sauce for the chicken nuggets.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video