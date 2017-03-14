Kenny Kunene Weds His 'Angel From God'

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 17: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene talks to City Press newspaper on October 17, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He spoke about his upcoming birthday, revealing his plans of 'spending less than R2 million' on five parties. (Photo by Lucky Nxumalo/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Kenny Kunene has married his "angel from God" at a lavish ceremony in Kimberley, according to The Times.

The businessman and his wife, Nonkululeko reportedly met at the Kimberley convention centre four years ago, where they held a ceremony last weekend in front of some 600 guests. The two initially married at a traditional ceremony.

By all accounts, it was a lavish affair, with The Times reporting that singer Donald was among the entertainers who performed at the wedding.

Kunene told The Times that his bride was an angel sent to him by God and it appears as if Nonkululeko took the compliment to heart: her cream dress was apparently so big that she had to descend from the clouds by helicopter, before being driven in a SUV big enough to accommodate the frock.

Kunene told the paper that the helicopter was a surprise, and that a red carpet awaited Nonkululeko when she landed. And the cost of the spectacle was reportedly worth it once the bride emerged on the carpet.

"She was as beautiful as an angel sent to me from God; that is why I wanted her to land from the sky,"Kunene reportedly said.

A white wedding is planned for next year, The Times said.