Life Esidemeni Deaths Report Appeals Process Established

An ad hoc tribunal has been established to deal with appeals to the health ombud's report on the deaths of over 100 mentally ill patients, who were moved from Life Esidimeni centres to dodgy NGOs, Business Day reported on Tuesday.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi established the tribunal, which will reportedly be chaired by retired judge president Bernard Ngoepe, retired paediatrics professor Hoosen Coovadia and retired psychiatrist Brian Robertson.

According to Business Day, the appeals process will continue for two months.

A lawyer representing the head of department at the Gauteng department of health, Dr Tiego Selebano, reportedly said in February that Selebano would appeal the ombud's findings.

Health ombudsman, Malegapuru Makgoba reportedly told Parliament that 80 % of the deaths had happened at five of the 27 NGOs which had received patients from Life Esidimeni. These NGOs did not have licences and could not care for the patients adequately.