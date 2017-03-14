Nandi Madida's Sister Makes Her Proud With Her New Estée Lauder Campaign

South African medical doctor Langa Mngoma has landed a new gig as one of the faces of Estée Lauder's "#HelloMatte" campaign, and her sister could not be more proud.

Mngoma is the sibling of TV personality Nandi Madida, a presenter, singer and designer of innovative Africa-inspired garments.

Mngoma lives in Johannesburg and was chosen to represent Esteé Lauder in its new "Goodbye Sunshine, #HelloMatte campaign" — created specifically for South African women who are exposed to the harsh elements of South African weather.

In the campaign video, Mngoma talks about her recent move to Johannesburg, about how she is loving the spaces the City of Gold offers.

"As a doctor, I work very hectic working hours. It's very important for me to find that balance and to realise I have to make the most of each moment," says Mngoma.

Madida congratulated her sister on the achievement on Instagram: "So proud of my sister @langaMngoma this is such a beautiful campaign for such a beautiful human being."

So proud of my sister @LangaMngoma this is such a beautiful campaign for such a beautiful human being ❤️😍. #ProudSister #MelaninMagic A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Mngoma's on-camera experience dates back to 2006 when she was a contestant on SABC 2's reality show "Famous".