5 Reasons The Post Office Doesn't Want Us To Snigger At Its Service Delivery

The South African Post Office has put on its superhero cloak and swept onto the scene of the social grants debacle to come and save the day. On Tuesday it filed papers saying it was ready to take over the grant payments from Cash Paymaster Services, whose contract expires at the end of the month. The contract cannot continue because it was ruled invalid, but because the South Africa Social Security Agency has failed to take steps to put alternative measures in place, Black Sash has asked the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to help with a solution.

The Post Office's counsel, advocate Aslam Bava SC told the court the Post Office was "standing in the wings", but the sniggers from the public gallery in the court suggested that the hero was a comic one.

"Do you have an admirable track record in terms of service delivery?" Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked. "I'm not a businessperson and I'm not, to use South African lingo, a tenderpreneur. I'm going on common sense," Mogoeng said, before adding that the Post Office's plan seemed overly ambitious.

This is why Bava said the Post Office realised that you could not mess around with 17 million beneficiaries, and why the Post Office can pay out the grants: