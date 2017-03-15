Ben Affleck Completes Rehab Treatment For Alcohol Addiction

In a candid post on his Facebook page Tuesday, Ben Affleck revealed that he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The father of three, who is currently co-parenting with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, wrote that he decided to seek help in order to live a full, happy life with his family.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," the 44-year-old wrote. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Affleck and Garner are committed to raising their children ― Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 ― together. Although there were rumors of a reconciliation, the pair are reportedly still moving ahead with their divorce, which is currently on hold, according to People. They initially announced their separation in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

The actor previously entered rehab for alcohol abuse in 2001.

"I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "It was more a 'let me get myself straight,' before it became a rite of passage."

Affleck was last seen publicly at the Oscars on Feb. 26, where he presented with Matt Damon and watched his younger brother, Casey Affleck, win Best Actor.