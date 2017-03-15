Bored Of Regular Bacon And Eggs? Try This Chakalaka Breakfast.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Chakalaka breakfast recipe

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

15ml sunflower oil

200g bacon

250g pork chipolata sausages

250g whole brown mushrooms, sliced

1 can chakalaka

6-8 large eggs

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil and fry the bacon. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Add the sausages and mushrooms to the pan and fry until cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. Add the chakalaka to the pan and stir to warm through. Once it is simmering, break the eggs carefully into the chakalaka. Cook for a few minutes until the eggs are almost done to your liking.

4. Return the bacon, sausages and mushrooms to the pan and cook until the eggs are done. Serve hot with toast.