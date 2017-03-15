How Bathabile Dlamini Mislead The Country On The Sassa Mess

There were harsh words in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday about the way Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini failed to account to the public on what has been happening in the South Africa Social Security Agency.

Advocate Geoff Budlender, for the Black Sash, pointed a finger straight at Bathabile for the mess which meant that, with just over two weeks to go to find a replacement for invalid service provider Cash Payment Services (CPS) to pay out social grants.

Black Sash took Dlamini and Sassa to court with the hope of finding the best way to keep paying social grants while finding a new contractor or helping Sassa to do so itself.

Here is how Budlender said she failed in her duty: