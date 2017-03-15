Keeping Up With The Kandasamys Scores R4 Million in Its First 2 Weeks

A screengrab from the film Keeping Up with the Kandasamys.

Keeping up With the Kandasamys has raked in an astounding R4-million during its first two weeks, according to reports.

The locally-produced comedy documents a family rivalry between the Kandasamys and the Naidoos. According to Business Day, the comedy sees the two families join forces after years of feuding to break up their children who have fallen in love.

Over 76000 people have reportedly seen the film already.

Director Jayan Moodley told Business Day that the film's success was evidence that the local film scene was growing.

"It also means that the success paves the way for other filmmakers to follow their passion and make it happen‚" she said.

According to artslink.co.za, the movie raked in R1.6 million during its opening weekend alone.

It was produced by Helena Spring and the late Junaid Ahmed, in association with The National Film and Video Foundation, The Department of Trade and Industry, The Kwazulu Natal Film Commission, and M-Net.