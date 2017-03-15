The ANC Says That It Was Going To Look Into Prasa But Didn't Anticipate That The Minister 'Would Act As Soon As She Did'

ANC members of the portfolio committee on transport have blocked moves to institute an inquiry into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Business Day reported on Wednesday.

Business Day quoted ANC MP Mtikeni Sibande, who said "initially we agreed that we will look at Prasa, but we never anticipated that the minister would act as soon as she did....I don't believe this process is necessary anymore because the board has already been terminated."

The committee had previously been unanimous in its view that an inquiry should be held. But on Tuesday, ANC members reportedly said there was no need for an inquiry because Peters had dissolved the board, and so there was therefore no one to interview.

But DA MP Manny de Freitas said the about turn by the ANC members of the committee appeared to be the result of political pressure.

"ANC members have been told to tow the line and be quiet. It is scary that we are allowing a minister to... tell us how to do our jobs..." he reportedly said.

The chairwoman of the committee, Dikeledi Magadzi suggested the committee call Peters to explain, Business Day reported.