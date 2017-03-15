The Brazilian Goalkeeper Who Brutally Murdered His Girlfriend Is 'Very Happy' To Sign For A New Club After Prison

Having served just seven years of a 22-year sentence, goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes has signed for the Brazilian second-tier club Boa Esporte.

In 2010, the 32-year old shocked the world when it was discovered that he had murdered his girlfriend Eliza Samudio, cut her up and fed her to his dogs, over an argument about child maintenance payment. Though he never admitted to it and a body was never found - and refused to answer questions at the press conference this week - his cousin testified at the trial of the way that he had disposed of the evidence.

He was released on a legal technicality.

Boa Esporte has reportedly lost two major sponsorships because of this signing, and its site was hacked by a feminist group, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Fans have also expressed outrage.

"I want to help Boa Esporte to get to the first division," Bruno said after joining his new club, according to the BBC.

"I thought several times that I wouldn't make it. But I can't throw in the towel, my wife wouldn't accept it. I have to believe in me."

He said: "People demand a lot of me for what happened in the past. Boa Esporte is opening the doors for me."

"One should always keep dreaming. One day I dreamed of making my comeback and I am now living this moment."