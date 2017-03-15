The Story Behind The Viral 'BBC Interview' Family Is As Adorable As You Could Have Hoped

Robert Kelly (L), an expert on East Asian affairs and a professor at South Korea's Pusan National University, his wife Kim Jung-A (R), daughter Marion (2nd L) and toddler son James (2nd R) attend a press conference at the university in Busan on March 15, 2017. The professor who became an incidental internet sensation when his family crashed a live television interview says his wife 'deserves a medal' for looking after him and his now-famous children.

In a world that is seemingly going crazier by the second, a family in South Korea brought us all a tiny little glimmer of joy. In the now-viral clip, the dad, Robert Kelly, associate professor of political science at Pusan National University was being interviewed live on television by the BBC when his two children wandered into the office. His wife Kim Jung-A then flies in to drag the two toddlers away.

The family's new status as internet viral sensations has since been turned upside down. Somehow, the incident has come to overshadow the very serious news that Kelly was being interviewed about: the impeachment of the South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Kelly said that the children managed to slip away from their mother's grasp, as she was filming the interview in another room on her phone.

"As the interview began, the couple's 4-year-old daughter Marion jumped up and down at the sight of her father on the screen. Perhaps recognizing his location, a room at the end of the hallway, she wandered off to find him. She was in high spirits after enjoying her birthday party earlier that day at kindergarten, her father says. The couple's 8-month-old son, James, followed behind his sister in his baby-walker, as he often does. Ms. Kim continued to concentrate on the screen, filming her husband," the WSJ reported.

The young daughter's now-famous swagger, adorably described as a "hippity-hoppity mood" by Kelly, was inspired by a school party happening that day.

Kim explained what happened from her side: "He usually locks the door. Most of the time they come back to me after they find the locked door. But they didn't. And then I saw the door was open. It was chaos for me."

In spite of the largely friendly furore, the children haven't been scolded. Kelly said: "I saw the video like everybody else. My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could ... It was funny. If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They're little kids and that's how things are."