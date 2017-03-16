All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Here's How To Make An Easy Milktart In The Emergency That The Shops Are Closed

    One slice will leave you craving more.

    16/03/2017 11:12 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    No-bake milk tart recipe

    Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus cooling time

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients:

    Crust

    1½ packets shortbread biscuits

    100ml melted butter

    Filling

    1 litre full cream milk

    2 cinnamon sticks

    50g (60ml) sugar

    70g (120ml) cornflour

    30ml butter

    2 large egg yolks

    ground cinnamon

    Instructions:

    1. CRUST: Crush the biscuits and stir in the melted butter. Press into a greased pie dish. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

    2. FILLING Heat the milk and cinnamon sticks in a saucepan. Mix the sugar, cornflour and butter together. Stir a little warm milk into the sugar mixture then add the mixture to the remaining milk in the saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until it starts to thicken.

    3. Whisk the egg yolks with a fork and stir a little of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, then stir the egg yolks into the hot mixture in the saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until thickened and smooth. Remove the cinnamon sticks and discard.

    4. Pour the mixture into the prepared crust. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon. Refrigerate until cold and set.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Milk Tart Original_Video Video