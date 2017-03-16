Here's How To Make An Easy Milktart In The Emergency That The Shops Are Closed

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

No-bake milk tart recipe

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus cooling time

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Crust

1½ packets shortbread biscuits

100ml melted butter

Filling

1 litre full cream milk

2 cinnamon sticks

50g (60ml) sugar

70g (120ml) cornflour

30ml butter

2 large egg yolks

ground cinnamon

Instructions:

1. CRUST: Crush the biscuits and stir in the melted butter. Press into a greased pie dish. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

2. FILLING Heat the milk and cinnamon sticks in a saucepan. Mix the sugar, cornflour and butter together. Stir a little warm milk into the sugar mixture then add the mixture to the remaining milk in the saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until it starts to thicken.

3. Whisk the egg yolks with a fork and stir a little of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, then stir the egg yolks into the hot mixture in the saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until thickened and smooth. Remove the cinnamon sticks and discard.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared crust. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon. Refrigerate until cold and set.