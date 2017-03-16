Zahara's 'Trevor Noah Moment': International Stage Lights On The Horizon

Local singer Zahara is on the verge of going international

The Times reported that Zahara will meet with Universal London executives on Monday to flesh out the details of what could be a major deal between the two.

While Zahara told The Times she has no plans to move to London, she would live there for three months later in the year while she toured the UK.

Zahara has reportedly just left TS Records, but says there is no blood between herself and TS owner, Bhuti TK.

Zahara told The Times: "I see him as a father and hope to work with him in the future. When you teak a child, you are happy when she stands up on her own."

DJ Sbu told the paper that this is Zahara's "Trevor Noah moment. This is her Black Coffee moment. We are always exporting talent and I honestly believe that Zahara is our next big star to make it on the international stage," he reportedly said.