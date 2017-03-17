All Sections
    Blow Your Party Guests Away With This Tuna Tart

    Give your tuna a twist.

    17/03/2017 15:15 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Tuna Tart recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Baking time: 30 min

    Oven temp: 180ºC

    Ingredients:

    1 slice of bread

    250ml milk

    2 Tbsp butter/margarine

    250ml cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar)

    1 onion, finely chopped

    1 tin of shredded tuna

    2 eggs

    Instructions:

    1. Put the bread in a bowl, pour the milk over the bread and add the butter or margarine.

    2. Place in the microwave for 1 or 2 minutes, until the butter is melted. Mix together with a stick blender.

    3. Beat the eggs and add them to the mixture, add tuna, onion and cheese and mix together.

    4. Bake the mixture in a greased ovenproof dish or for individual tarts, use a muffin pan.

    5. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for about 30 minutes or until cooked.

