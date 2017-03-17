All Sections
    ConCourt Has Given CPS An Extra Year And People Are Excited That Grant Recipients Will Receive Their Money

    17 million social grant recipients will sleep peacefully tonight knowing their grants will be paid end of the month.

    17/03/2017 14:49 SAST | Updated 42 minutes ago

    The Constitutional Court, in a short, pointed judgment read out by Justice Johan Froneman, extended the controversial contract between Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for 12 months, but with strict oversight managed by the court.

    The court was asked by the civil rights organisation, Black Sash, to give clarity on the contracting and payment of social grants. The contract with CPS was due to expire on March 31.

