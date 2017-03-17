ConCourt Has Given CPS An Extra Year And People Are Excited That Grant Recipients Will Receive Their Money

The Constitutional Court, in a short, pointed judgment read out by Justice Johan Froneman, extended the controversial contract between Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for 12 months, but with strict oversight managed by the court.

The court was asked by the civil rights organisation, Black Sash, to give clarity on the contracting and payment of social grants. The contract with CPS was due to expire on March 31.