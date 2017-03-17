Jub Jub Says He Is Married

Rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has denied claims he assaulted his girlfriend when he was out of prison for the weekend last year. Maarohanye says he is married, and therefore has no girlfriend.
"I am a married man so I don't know what girlfriend [the media] are talking about," Maarohanye told SABC 2's Morning Live on Thursday morning.
Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala were convicted of murder when they were involved in a drag race on a public road which resulted in the deaths of four children. Two other children were left brain damaged.
Maarohanye is currently out on parole after serving four years of his sentence.
Maarohanye said was a reformed man and said he would have to live with the decisions he made for the rest of his life.
He said the proceeds from his latest song would be shared with the affected families, and thanked South Africa for being a forgiving nation.
"I am good. I am taking it one day at a time," Maarohanye said.