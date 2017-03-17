Jub Jub Says He Is Married

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 18: (SOUTH AFRICA, UAE, TURKEY, BRAZIL OUT) South African hip hop star Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye on his way in to the Protea Magistrate's Court on October 18, 2010 in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Jub Jub and his co-accused Themba Tshabalala, both face murder charges after they crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8, 2010. The trial has been postponed to December 13, 2010 as one of the accused's lawyers has been appointed acting judge in the Johannesburg High Court. (Photo by Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has denied claims he assaulted his girlfriend when he was out of prison for the weekend last year. Maarohanye says he is married, and therefore has no girlfriend.

"I am a married man so I don't know what girlfriend [the media] are talking about," Maarohanye told SABC 2's Morning Live on Thursday morning.

Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala were convicted of murder when they were involved in a drag race on a public road which resulted in the deaths of four children. Two other children were left brain damaged.

Maarohanye is currently out on parole after serving four years of his sentence.

Maarohanye said was a reformed man and said he would have to live with the decisions he made for the rest of his life.

He said the proceeds from his latest song would be shared with the affected families, and thanked South Africa for being a forgiving nation.

"I am good. I am taking it one day at a time," Maarohanye said.