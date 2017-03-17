Try This Moroccan Burger And Indulge In A Different Taste Sensation

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Moroccan Naan Burger
Prep Time : 15 min
Cooking time: 15 min plus
Ingredients:
250g Beef mince
1 onion, finely chopped
salt and pepper
Coriander leaves, chopped
1 heaped Tbsp Moroccan spice
Naan bread from shop
Greek yogurt
Salad mix
Instructions:
1. Mix the mince and onion together, add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
2. Add salt, pepper and Moroccan spice, mix together, and shape the mince into a burger patty.
3. Cook in olive oil on a griddle pan or on the fire.
Serving suggestions
1. Warm your naan bread in the oven, so it is nice and crispy.
2. Put your patty on the naan bread, don't close it, this is a open burger, place salad of your choice on the patty and top with a dollop of yogurt. Enjoy!