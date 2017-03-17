All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Try This Moroccan Burger And Indulge In A Different Taste Sensation

    A burger has never been so stylish.

    17/03/2017 15:15 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Moroccan Naan Burger

    Prep Time : 15 min

    Cooking time: 15 min plus

    Ingredients:

    250g Beef mince

    1 onion, finely chopped

    salt and pepper

    Coriander leaves, chopped

    1 heaped Tbsp Moroccan spice

    Naan bread from shop

    Greek yogurt

    Salad mix

    Instructions:

    1. Mix the mince and onion together, add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well.

    2. Add salt, pepper and Moroccan spice, mix together, and shape the mince into a burger patty.

    3. Cook in olive oil on a griddle pan or on the fire.

    Serving suggestions

    1. Warm your naan bread in the oven, so it is nice and crispy.

    2. Put your patty on the naan bread, don't close it, this is a open burger, place salad of your choice on the patty and top with a dollop of yogurt. Enjoy!

