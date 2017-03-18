Ashley Graham's Boyfriends Broke Up With Her For The Stupidest Reason

Even supermodels have to deal with jerks.

In a new interview with People magazine, Ashley Graham ― arguably the most well-known plus-size supermodel in the world ― said she relates to stories of body shaming from her younger fans because she's experienced it herself with former boyfriends.

"Nothing's actually surprised me. I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life," the 29-year-old model said at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit.

"It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in," she continued. "Every kid is going to go through the same thing."

Though Graham said she still has her days of self-doubt ("I wake up sometimes and I think 'I'm the fattest woman alive,'" she admitted), a simple, totally steal-worthy morning affirmation helps her get past it.

"It's really about how you handle it when you wake up," she told People. "I look in the mirror and I have my affirmations. And mine are simple. [I say] 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.' And then if my lower pooch is really puffing out that day, I say 'Lower pooch you are cute'. And we have a moment. And if the hips are really popping I say 'I love you too hips.'"

That kind of self-love makes a huge difference ― but it doesn't hurt to have a partner who totally adores you, too. For Graham, that's her husband Justin Ervin, who was her friend before they started dating. The Vogue covergirl has been open about the couple's decision to wait until marriage to have sex.

"There was already this sexual tension, this roaringness," she told Entertainment Tonight last year. "We had already established such a friendship that we had the two combine. Which, in my mind, just made magic, because now not only am I sleeping with someone that I trust and I love, but I know that he wants me. He affirms me all the time and lets me know how sexy and beautiful I am."

Husband & Wife A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:38am PST

D'aww.